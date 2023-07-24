Why Brookfield is betting big on debt-equity funding and non-control stakes

The Canadian giant, which has invested more than $1bn in value-based assets through its Special Investments vehicle, is in the market with its sophomore offering.

At a time when private equity firms are facing challenges trying to complete buyouts, Brookfield Asset Management sees customisation of capital – that is, debt and equity combos – as one of the key trends that will define the private capital landscape.

Private Equity International recently caught up with Angelo Rufino, managing partner in the firm’s private equity group and group head and CIO of Brookfield Special Investments, a strategy established in 2019 focused on opportunistic, large-scale, non-control and equity-linked investments.

The Canadian investment firm held the final close on $2.1 billion on its debut commingled offering in March 2022, per PEI data, and raised upwards of $1 billion via separately managed accounts and affiliated vehicles. Roughly 80 percent of Fund I has been deployed across deals including a $150 million debt facility in Australia’s Panthera Finance, US private plastic surgery practice Sono Bello and Indian packaging company Jindal Poly Films. Transactions done by the 40-strong BSI team led by Rufino have been in North America, Europe, India, Australia and Brazil.

The firm is on the fundraising trail with its sophomore special investments vehicle, reportedly seeking as much as $3.5 billion. Brookfield declined to comment on fundraising for this story.

Here’s more on the strategy.

What was the idea behind the Special Investments business?

It became obvious to us five years ago that there was white space that was sitting between private credit and private equity. It had been a market opportunity that we had studied for years. We had done deals that were structured or minority, but [we] typically never had a natural home for them. So, we would put things on our balance sheet or in funds where we could fit them in.

What we really saw occurring in the market was an increase in the general sophistication of capital market participants and their desire to receive bespoke, purpose-built financing solutions specifically in the case of public companies and founder-led companies that wanted a partner but did not want to give up control.

There are other firms in this space, but when you start to get to the point of discussing capital solutions or special situations, it means very different things to many different people. Private credit is more streamlined. You’re a financing business… Private equity can be operationally focused, or it can have niche sector expertise. But at the end of the day, one is providing leveraged equity. Everything that’s in between can take various forms. We were confident that we could make a more limited number of investments – like a private equity fund would – with a hands-on, operationally focused approach, thinking like an owner with these partners, with tailored capital solutions. And we’re willing to do it with a percentage ownership that’s less than control.

Now, what is the trade off? We don’t get control, so what we want to do is sit [in a preferential position] in the capital structure, in some form of senior security. It could be a debt security or equity security. We want a contracted yield, a guaranteed return for not having control. Then, we’re willing to take roughly 50 percent of our total return in an equity-linked form of consideration via a conversion feature, a waterfall or warrants.

Specifically, we do not view the equity component of our underwritten return as an ‘option’. This form of upside is at the core of the team’s underwrite and key to our partnership approach where we feel we can deliver the Brookfield ecosystem and our sector expertise to maximise the total return of our investment.

Are these longer-term investments?

We have an ability to be a long-term partner if need be, which is helpful to prospective portfolio companies. What all of our portfolio companies appreciate is our ability to remain invested until we collectively agree we have fully realised the full potential of the investment.

Is there a crossover from other Brookfield strategies?

There are synergies between our platforms for sure. It may happen that colleagues in the flagship PE fund call us about a process that failed for a number of reasons. We’ll say: “Great, send it over here. Let us think through it.” And those are always great situations where we’ll go then to a management team and say: “We know you wanted to sell your business, you didn’t receive the value you were looking for, but why don’t you entertain this kind of structure? We can still get your proceeds. You’ll retain 60, 70 percent of the upside because we know you didn’t like the price at which the whole company could have traded, but maybe you’re more willing to sell 20 or 30 percent of it.”

Almost every company we speak to is willing to at least entertain a solution that we can create for them. Customisation is the mega-trend of the last 10 years. Everybody wants to receive things tailored to their specific needs, be it your Netflix, Spotify or DoorDash account. Why should capital be any different?

What we’ve rapidly realised is the addressable market for this strategy. The volume is much more significant. There’s just a lot a lot of depth to the market given that it touches debt and equity combos.

How active is the market today?

Across the board, there is a lot of activity. This strategy always has complexity to it. The spectrum of what we do touches balance sheet repair, distressed and growth.

In this market, you have companies with refinancing issues, companies with distress starting to creep into the market. You have cyclical issues going on with certain sectors, as well as stronger balance sheet companies looking to take advantage of depressed equity valuations. You also have a lot of consolidation going on. And the growth part of the market has been cut off, so a lot of companies are seeking capital for new development projects. You also have companies restructuring their businesses via carve-outs and sponsored spin-offs.

Banks are not as willing to extend their balance [sheets] the way they did the last 10 years. And that means that’s all falling to private markets, be it private credit or businesses like us.

[With] this white space in between, we are just in inning one. That’s what we get excited about: the macro opportunity to provide value-added partnership capital with a private equity mindset. We are still in the early innings, but it is possible that we will have a decade-plus of hyper growth in this whole space, which provides us with a significant opportunity to scale our strategy.

We feel good about the strategy through the cycle because we aren’t focused on distress or growth. We’re a solutions provider. We don’t mind what you need, or what you need to do: we’ll create something that works with you. It’s just an open menu.