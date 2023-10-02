7 pillars of value creation: Corporate governance

Good corporate governance is the bedrock of value creation. “It all starts with corporate governance,” says Selim Loukil, a managing director in the portfolio support group at Advent International. “As active investors, we don’t just hand our leadership teams the keys and say, ‘Good luck, we’ll see you at the next board meeting’. We partner with them to design, resource and monitor the transformation plans that lie at the core of our investment thesis.”

Corporate governance is about far more than board meetings and committees. “It is first and foremost about what’s happening outside of the boardroom: the weekly calls with CEOs and daily interactions with specific executives,” says Loukil. “And in these times of uncertainty, when it is important to be dancing on both the front and back foot at the same time, being as close as possible to leadership teams and having that tight governance is essential.”

Stephen Moon, a managing director in Alvarez & Marsal’s private equity performance improvement team, agrees that good corporate governance goes hand in hand with leadership. “A leader has to be empowered to make decisions, but they must also have checks and balances around them to ensure those decisions are the right ones. It works well when there are clear rules of engagement, but I have also seen situations where leaders have gone rogue, either doing too much, too quickly, because the governance was not in place to stop them, or else doing too little.”

The founding principles of a corporate governance framework must also be disseminated across the wider team. “Good corporate governance is integral and, for us, this means ensuring a company has a clear mission, vision and operational framework that is not only understood by the executive team, but also cascaded through the organisation so that everyone identifies and recognises their contribution to the bigger picture,” says Tracy Bownes, a partner at private equity investment firm LDC.

62% Portfolio companies that say PE investors actively engage with them post-deal Source: KPMG’s Delivering on the Promise of Value Creation: 2022 Market Insights Report

Good governance is critical for the deployment of value-creation levers, in particular. “Private equity firms are now driving transformation of businesses across a number of different levers and are deploying significant capital investment to do so,” says PwC value-creation partner Sarah O’Connell. “Corporate governance is therefore more important than ever. You need to be scrupulous in your decision making to ensure that capital expenditure is generating shareholder returns.”

Chris Mauss, a senior asset class manager at Partners Group, adds: “If your ambition as an investment manager is to drive transformational initiatives at portfolio companies, you need to have a clear and efficient decision-making process, as well as the right calibre of professionals setting the strategic vision, making decisions and leading initiatives. Corporate governance should be the very first priority in any ownership phase. This means an engaged board of directors with industry experience, an entrepreneurial mindset and clearly defined roles for delivering on strategic growth objectives.”

Staying aligned

It is important to create alignment between the board of directors and with management to ensure everyone is rowing in the same direction. “Without a proper corporate governance framework in place, you might have a disconnect between the vision of the owners and what is effectively happening at the company, lose momentum in your transformational initiatives, or even worse be late at identifying issues that require immediate actions,” Mauss says.

Once a framework is in place and a clear value-creation plan has been laid out, the next crucial step is to identify the most relevant KPIs for measuring and monitoring the progress in transformational initiatives.

The saying ‘what gets measured gets managed’ is also relevant to PE transformations, adds Mauss: “Naturally, some value-creation levers, such as platform consolidations, digitalisation or geographical expansion, are easier to track than others. Finding the relevant KPIs to measure can take our investment teams and boards quite some time, but the results are powerful.”