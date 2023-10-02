7 pillars of value creation: Human capital

While digitalisation is playing an increasingly prominent role in value creation, the human component remains key. “We are increasingly seeing private equity clients investing in human capital as part of their value-creation efforts because they are undertaking bigger and bigger transformations,” says Sarah O’Connell, a value-creation partner at PwC. “We have seen a trend for corporates starting to introduce chief transformation officer roles and that is starting to spread into private equity as well, reflecting the fact that they are pulling so many more levers.”

Optimising human capital has become increasingly challenging in recent years, however, given a pervasive talent shortage in many sectors. “It is vital to invest in the people you have because the cost of acquiring and training new talent is huge and it is taking longer to fill positions than it did in the past,” says Jim Clayton, private equity national co-leader and PE advisory national leader in the US at BDO, who adds that he is seeing wider usage of retention compensation to entice people to stay.

“Human capital is an Achilles heel for many businesses that just can’t find the talent they need,” Clayton says. “We are also seeing companies that had previously embraced a remote workforce pulling back from that and restricting hiring to those living in areas that enable them to come into the office. That is cutting the labour pool significantly.”

Indeed, the transition out of the covid period has created a plethora of challenges. Lewis Bantin, a partner at ECI Partners, says: “Making sure people are well paid, have meaningful careers and development opportunities has been a key area of focus for us over the past 18 months in particular, as the world recognises the secondary effects of working from home for long periods. The covid shock showed that many people could work effectively remotely, but that inevitably means a loss of colleagueship, and so figuring out how to balance that line has become critical.”

Andros Payne, managing partner and founder of Humatica, a PE advisory firm focused on portfolio company organisational effectiveness, says maximising the effectiveness of human capital has also become more of a priority, simply because other value-creation levers have already been pulled. “The first wave of value creation involved financial engineering and then, around 15 years ago, operating partners started to be hired into funds to drive operational improvements post deal. A third wave began around six years ago with talent operating partners being integrated into operating teams. This has been a steady migration based on the need to address more complex value-creation levers over time given the growing challenge of generating an adequate risk-adjusted return.”

Some blue-chip investors have committed to growing value through organisational effectiveness and have been building talent teams. “We are talking about far more than a single talent operating partner today, and these teams are being organised to address different aspects of organisational effectiveness,” Payne says. “It’s much more than just finding the right CEO. It is about supporting the portfolio companies with culture change, analytics, organisational transformation and with specific functional competencies like compensation. Any one of these issues could impair the ability of a portfolio company to execute the plan.”

Beyond recruitment

Selim Loukil, a managing director in the portfolio support group at Advent International, agrees that human capital optimisation is about more than just hiring. “It is about cultural transformation and leadership team effectiveness. It is about building an ecosystem of leaders that you work with repeatedly, and we have developed an internal capability to up our game around these important strategic themes.”

Meanwhile, Pete Stavros, a partner and co-head of global private equity at KKR, believes that employee ownership programmes represent the next frontier in optimising human capital. “The most overlooked and underappreciated value-creation tool in private equity today is the creation of ownership cultures in portfolio companies.

33% Portfolio company executives that view talent strategy as a top priority when it comes to generating value Source: AlixPartners’ Eighth Annual Private Equity Leadership Survey

“The idea sounds simple, but it is so much more than granting stock ownership to all employees – from senior executives to entry-level colleagues. It is a difficult, long-term journey that requires building trust and fundamentally changing the culture of a company. This includes treating employees like owners and giving them a voice, sharing information transparently, boosting financial literacy and so much more.”

Those companies that can effectively implement these programmes have the potential to see breakout results. Research by Gallup found that an engaged workforce drives 14 percent higher productivity and 23 percent higher profitability.

One example from within the KKR portfolio is Ingersoll Rand, an industrial manufacturing business where the firm supported the provision of equity to 16,000 employees, says Stavros. “Over time, the company’s quit rate dropped from 20 percent to below 3 percent, and employee engagement scores grew from the 20th percentile to the 90th percentile.

“In addition to boosting employee engagement, the programme created substantial gains for both investors and non-management employees. It took years to see these results, but the employee ownership programme created a win-win for everyone involved. When we think about creating value in private equity, there is no better place to start than with an engaged workforce.”