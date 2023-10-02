7 pillars of value creation: Pricing

High inflation has prompted sponsors to place more focus on pricing, with many making increased use of data analytics to inform their strategies.

Warren Buffett once described pricing power as the single most important decision in evaluating a business, and, after decades of low inflation, the past 18 months have added extra weight to his aphorism. Companies are now facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to hike prices, and private equity firms have been pulling the pricing value-creation lever like never before. “I have never seen pricing used as aggressively as I have in the past two years,” says Stephen Moon, a managing director in the private equity performance improvement team at Alvarez & Marsal.

“Pricing has been in the spotlight over the past year and a half given the high inflationary environment,” adds Lewis Bantin, a partner at mid-market private equity firm ECI Partners. “Indeed, a number of companies are using the pricing lever for the first time given that we have been in a low inflation environment for so long.”

But it is not enough to simply opportunistically impose price increases. Pricing has become increasingly tactical, and smart decision making must be supported by analytics.

“The ability of a management team to react quickly to cost inflation and pull pricing levers is critical, and to do so requires access to accurate and timely data,” says Hugh Lloyd Ellis, UK private equity leader at PwC. “Informed decision making [that leads] to differentiated pricing on a client-by-client basis is extremely high up private equity’s priority list when it comes to value creation.”

Tracy Bownes, a partner at private equity investment firm LDC, adds: “We have been in a benign inflationary environment for so long that few people have experienced the pressures we are now facing. Having good analytics within the organisation to understand how cost pressures can be mitigated through either good supply chain management or optimal pricing execution is critically important.”

A lot more technology is coming into play with pricing, agrees Jim Clayton, national co-leader of private equity and national leader of PE advisory in the US at BDO, who adds that he is also seeing pricing locks shorten. “Nobody wants to be locked into a situation where they are losing money with every sale, given volatile economic conditions.”

53% CFOs at US portfolio companies backed

by funds with more than $15 billion in

AUM that cite pricing as an area where their PE owners’ guidance provides the most value in terms of revenue creation Source: BDO’s 2023 Private Capital Survey

Indeed, the current environment is highlighting a gap that exists in many mid-market private equity firms around financial planning and analysis talent, according to Clayton: “Pricing modelling can be complex and there is a definite shortfall in experience.”

Selim Loukil, a managing director in the portfolio support group at Advent International, meanwhile, says there is now an increased emphasis on value-based pricing as a way to justify price rises.

Pricing moves up the agenda

Pricing strategy is only going to become more important over the next two years, according to Christopher Sand, a managing director on the buyout team at Ardian. “We have all had to contend with inflationary pressures. At Ardian, we have focused our efforts during this time on developing a cohesive pricing strategy for our portfolio companies and taking the necessary steps to execute on it. The pricing environment today remains dynamic, and we believe having a strong pricing strategy in place will become even more essential in the coming 12-24 months.”

However, Alvarez & Marsal’s Moon believes that while there is still more to do in the realm of pricing, we are now starting to see some counter pressure. “The closer you are to consumers, the more pressure you are now facing given the cost-of-living crisis,” he says. “I think that will soon start biting in the B2B space as well, and we will start to see some price movements going into reverse.”