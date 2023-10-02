7 pillars of value creation: Supply chain management and procurement

Brexit, swiftly followed by a global pandemic and then war in Ukraine, has placed supply-chain management and procurement firmly in the spotlight. “The focus has shifted from increased globalisation to supply-chain resilience,” says Sarah O’Connell, a value-creation partner at PwC. “In that sense, there is a strong value-protection angle here, particularly in the context of high inflation. But procurement itself can be an important value-creation lever given that it represents such a huge part of the cost base of many businesses.”

Christopher Sand, a managing director on the buyout team at Ardian, agrees: “Supply-chain management is a way to mitigate risk and creates an opportunity to drive value. There has been a heavier focus on supply chains in the last few years than ever before, and the pandemic highlighted just how important it is to have a diversified supply chain. Many supply chains became overextended during covid, and some companies started to build up extra inventory to compensate for the shortages.”

At Partners Group, Chris Mauss, a senior asset class manager, says the firm led a number of supply-chain initiatives across portfolio companies in the wake of the pandemic, initially to protect value and then eventually turning this into an advantage. Industrial belting solutions company Ammega, for example, proactively introduced safety stock initiatives and systematic dual-sourcing policies, positioning the company to take market share at a time when competitors were unable to fulfil customer orders under reasonable timeframes.

Addressing inflation

Another macro change that has had a particular relevance to procurement optimisation, of course, is the structural return of inflation. “While many private equity managers primarily limited their response to price increases, this strategy ultimately brings no value to clients,” says Mauss. “Our procurement consolidation and optimisation strategies have unlocked an additional lever for portfolio companies to mitigate cost inflation and, in certain cases, to share some of the savings with end customers.”

For example, Pharmathen, Partners Group’s contract development and manufacturing organisation in the pharmaceutical industry, has worked to expand localised manufacturing capacity and identify alternative sources of supply.

Private equity firm Apax Partners, meanwhile, has delivered almost $2 billion of cumulative savings through margin-expansion, cost-reduction and procurement programmes. “It is a critical and classical toolkit that gets more and more data-driven every day,” says Seth Brody, a partner and global head of the firm’s operational excellence practice. “Our procurement team uses our proprietary Spend Insights platform to plug directly into our portfolio company’s vendor management and spend data feeds, turning that data into opportunity assessments and targeted cost-reduction programmes.

“Process optimisation and supply-chain programmes are often our highest ROI efforts. We recently completed a post-Brexit warehouse and distribution centre programme that delivered more than $13 million of savings in just a few months.”

Stephen Moon, a managing director in the private equity performance improvement team at Alvarez & Marsal, agrees that supply-chain and procurement optimisation are usually the largest value drivers in any project because that is where most of the cost lies. “You can introduce digital components and analytics and, because the world is changing all the time, there is always the ability to re-evaluate, test and reshape your supply chain.

“Brexit, the pandemic, war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions between the US and China – all of which we’ve seen over the past four years – could create problems or opportunities in terms of who you are buying from and how you price the contract. It is an area of huge potential.”