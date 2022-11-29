The firm has announced the final close for its 2022 Global Fund.

Fund name: Adams Street 2022 Global Fund

Amount raised: $1.1 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close: November 2022

Fund Predecessor: Adams Street 2021 Global Fund

Adams Street Partners has announced the final close for its 2022 Global Fund at approximately $1.1 billion.

The Adams Street 2022 Global Fund raised approximately $300 million more than its predecessor 2021 fund, meaning that it beat the initial internal target by 20 percent, according to a recent press release. Investors in the fund included pension plans, foundations and endowments.

Their Global Funds span all of Adams Street’s investment strategies, including secondaries, co-investments, growth equity and private credit with a target of outperforming public equity markets by 3-5 percent.

