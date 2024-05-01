Co-Investing

Adams Street Partners: Volatility buoys co-investing and secondaries

The challenging economic environment is expected to continue to generate compelling opportunities for both co-investment and secondaries strategies, say David Brett and Jeff Akers at Adams Street Partners.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this