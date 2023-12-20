All eyes on artificial intelligence: Story of the Year

AI-powered private equity was all the rage in 2023. Market sources expect to see increased adoption and new approaches to the technology over the coming year.

The adoption of artificial intelligence among fund managers and investors is not a new phenomenon. Over the years, firms including EQT and TA Associates have harnessed data and analytics for better deal sourcing, transaction evaluation and portfolio management.

However, the use of generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT – one of the largest and most powerful pre-trained transformer language processing models to date – is another story. Over the last year in particular, this specific form of AI has grabbed headlines and been a hot topic in boardroom discussions.

A June survey of 110 investors conducted by Coller Capital found that between 60 and 70 percent of LPs think the use of AI will become significant in private equity investment processes in the next five years. Three-quarters of LPs think AI will be useful in deal origination, while 64 percent and 61 percent, respectively, believe the technology “will make a significant contribution” to the deal assessment and post-deal portfolio company engagement stages.

Similarly, an investor-focused study by Dynamo Software found that LPs rank generative AI as a top priority for tech investment over the next 12 months.

Temasek is one of the most advanced investors with regards to this technology. Michael Zeller, head of AI strategy and solutions at the firm, told Private Equity International that specialised capabilities in AI forms a part of its T2030 growth strategy. In addition, Temasek-founded Aicadium, the firm’s “global AI centre of excellence”, has built a team of AI talents – data scientists, machine learning engineers, and software and product management experts – to partner with Temasek portfolio companies in order to co-innovate and scale AI products.

Allianz Capital Partners, meanwhile, hopes the tech’s influence will be further-reaching in the mid term. Speaking at the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry’s Private Assets Conference in November, Helge Baur, head of private markets operations at ACP, said he wishes AI can perform oversight, or at least prepare oversight reports, for the investor. “We simply ask the machine: ‘Tell me what’s the most pressing topic. What’s on the agenda for today?’ And then, coming to a risk-based oversight approach, ‘What are [the riskiest] capital calls or capital events happening within the next two weeks?’”

Most firms, however, are still taking tentative steps, weighing the possibilities and pitfalls to the adoption of generative AI in improving their operations and investment decision processes.

Speaking to PEI in October, Blackstone chief executive Stephen Schwarzman identified the rise of AI as a mega-trend – and one that the firm has already found opportunities in. This includes backing tech companies and data centres powering AI.

In June, Partners Group rolled out an integrated generative AI programme called PRIMERA GPT into its global employee base. Patrik Bless, co-head of business applications and chief information security officer at the firm, told PEI that users have so far tapped it for RFP writing support, coding, tracking behaviour analytics in cybersecurity and analysing contractual language. The use cases are also starting to evolve to include sector analysis for investment teams, he added.

Insight Partners, meanwhile, has since invested over $4 billion in AI-focused start-ups and companies since 2014.

Over in the secondaries market, several firms including London-headquartered Clipway, founded by ex-Ardian boss Vincent Gombault, are understood to be using machine learning, data analytics and artificial intelligence to help them model and price LP portfolios.

In spite of its accelerated adoption, the regulation and governance of AI remain major concerns for industry participants. “One of the biggest regulatory problems to solve will be how to protect IP and how to guard consumers against breach of privacy,” Osman Kent, a senior adviser at Silverpeak, told PEI. “When you use OpenAI, the material you upload becomes training material for the AI. There was recently an instance where a company uploaded circuit diagrams, and that became public information.”

To add to these concerns, the US Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules in July limiting the use of AI by registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. At issue are potential conflicts of interest that could result in the firm’s interests being placed ahead of investors’ when using predictive data analytics and similar technologies, including AI. If adopted, the rules would require firms to adopt and implement written policies and procedures to prevent such violations.