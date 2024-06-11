Private Equity News & Analysis

AlpInvest: LPs are shopping the ‘best parts’ of their portfolios amid distribution slowdown

AlpInvest chair Ruulke Bagijn and global head of primaries Wendy Zhu tell PEI that the Carlyle secondaries unit is seeing higher quality LP-led opportunities come to market.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now