AlpInvest: LPs are shopping the ‘best parts’ of their portfolios amid distribution slowdown

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
AlpInvest chair Ruulke Bagijn and global head of primaries Wendy Zhu tell PEI that the Carlyle secondaries unit is seeing higher quality LP-led opportunities come to market.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination