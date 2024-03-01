AltamarCAM: Keeping pace with GP-leds

This article is sponsored by AltamarCAM Partners.

What are LPs looking for in GP-leds, and how has that changed in recent years?

In today’s market, where there is high demand for liquidity – driven by the limited M&A activity, a lack of exits and low levels of distributions – the continuation vehicle is helping to generate necessary liquidity.

We see this in the proportion of LPs choosing to roll their investments into continuation vehicles – today it’s close to 10 percent, a couple of years ago this was a much larger number.

LPs are clearly opting to take liquidity, and they are increasingly seeing continuation vehicles as a good route to do so. For those that do roll, LPs are favouring deals where there is a status quo option – we see this in close to half of the deals that come to market with rollover options – and where managers are following good practice that minimises the potential for conflict of interest.

What are GPs doing to make their continuation vehicles attractive to investors?

There were a few deals that didn’t close in 2022 and 2023. For deals to be successful, GPs are putting their best assets into continuation vehicles and taking care to ensure alignment of interest. This includes having skin in the game – we spend a lot of time here and, while the amount of GP contribution to the deal and management team alignment will vary from deal to deal, we are clear that it must be meaningful. Including successor funds, commitments to the continuation vehicle is another mechanism to strengthen that alignment.

We’ve seen the development of what are considered standard market terms, and there is little deviation from them these days. Finally, the GP needs to have a good rationale for the deal for it to be successful, such as providing a liquidity option for existing LPs and a plan for further value creation in the asset or assets.

What were the most common reasons for deals failing to close?

Often, deals fail to close because they are simply done for the wrong reasons. Discerning buyers will distinguish between those transactions with clear motivations in need of a solution, and those that appear ‘manufactured’ to serve other purposes. One such example would be pursuing a GP-led transaction primarily to support a struggling fundraise. Poor alignment of interest is another key reason, or trying to find a solution for an asset that the GP couldn’t sell elsewhere, or even differing views on valuation. Some also didn’t complete because they included a large staple element – and while this can sometimes be attractive for new investors, the conditions must be right.

“There’s plenty of scope for this market to grow”

The point here is that buyers can be highly selective. There is a supply and demand imbalance in secondaries in general, and in GP-led deals in particular, as more fund managers have opted for continuation vehicles. We even saw reasonable discounts last year – this was previously quite unusual – and even then, LPs were willing to sell. But the industry is creative, so these were sometimes not nominal discounts. It can take two to three quarters for a transaction to close, and in the meantime the business may well have increased in value, so that creates an effective discount. We will see how 2024 plays out, but we expect to find these attractive discounts for the foreseeable future.

Has the way GPs view these deals changed?

Perceptions have changed. Continuation funds are not seen as solutions just for failed or distressed assets – rather, they have become a structural exit alternative. GPs need to think about exits, and continuation vehicles are now an option alongside an IPO or selling to a strategic buyer or another sponsor. It was reported earlier this year that continuation funds comprised 12 percent of all sponsor-backed exit volume in 2023, more than double the previous year. GPs are also looking at these funds as a way of managing concentration issues, such as when a business grows to become a large part of their overall portfolio. At the same time, investment banks and advisers have built in-house teams or are co-operating with specialist secondaries firms to help GPs.

At a time when it is challenging to maximise value through the M&A and IPO routes, continuation vehicles have become more attractive as a way of returning capital to LPs. GPs also see them as a good way to generate further value in an asset they know well. The past two to three years has been a time of tremendous uncertainty, with inflation, high interest rates and energy costs, and supply chain disruption, all of which make buying new assets both challenging and risky. Continuation vehicles can help GPs attract further capital for companies they already know well to accelerate buy-and-build plans, gain market share, or otherwise grow their businesses.

How are investors keeping up with, and assessing, GP-led opportunities?

Secondaries investors need to determine where to focus their efforts. As a mid-sized player, we have the flexibility to target the whole spectrum of deals from lower to upper market. The key is a focus on quality and on transactions where we already have a close relationship with the GPs, often because we are an investor in their primary funds.

As an investor, it’s important to quickly triage these opportunities, so we make a recommendation on whether to work on a deal soon after we hear about it. For us to proceed, we would want to have an angle, a particular relationship with the GP or specific knowledge we can bring to bear. It’s also important to focus on the quality of an asset – including strong growth tailwinds, high cashflow generation and limited cyclical exposure. Given that the volume of exits has declined considerably, this is especially important. You want to be sure there will be demand for the asset or assets further down the line when it comes time to exit.

As the market grows, to what extent do you believe we will see specialist secondaries players emerge?

We are already seeing it to some extent. For example, we focus largely on GP-led deals to capitalise on our mid-sized primary fund investments and direct investing experience. Others may gain more comfort from buying large, diversified LP portfolios. But we will also see further specialisation in areas such as tail-ends, venture capital-backed assets, infrastructure, real estate, and perhaps eventually sector-focused secondaries funds.

What further market developments are you expecting?

GP-led deals will grow, although not necessarily in a straight line. Currently, less than 2 percent of private equity NAV transacts in the secondaries market – that’s a low proportion by any standard. Other illiquid assets, such as real estate, transact far more, while it’s clear that more than 2 percent of owners need liquidity.

There’s plenty of scope for this market to grow, especially as it allows investors to actively manage their portfolios while generating strong returns and GPs to achieve their goals. At the same time, private markets themselves are growing, so even if continuation vehicles reduce as a share of exits when M&A and IPOs recover, we will see absolute growth for some time to come.