Alvarez & Marsal: Operating skills for a new era

What do you consider to be the critical skills needed by in-house operating teams to effectively support portfolio companies and deal teams?

Markus Lahrkamp: First, it is important to note that market conditions have changed significantly. We have seen a drop-off in transactional activity throughout 2023 and today’s high interest rate environment has made it difficult to execute deals and has changed portfolio activity.

Private equity relies on leverage, and if that becomes more expensive then portfolio companies need to re-baseline to make more money to service debt. For example, there are situations where portfolio companies that were paying $100 million last year to service debt are now paying more than $250 million at the same EBITDA level – that is around 2.5x the debt service they experienced in 2022. That has created challenges for portfolios, along with a need for private equity operations professionals to help manage cash and pull on more operational levers to service debt.

Over the last decade, private equity firms have found their own operational focus areas. While many are very familiar with dealing with distressed assets, others are used to dealing with traditional growth, putting in equity and banking on a certain amount of top line growth to get to a healthy EBITDA. If that growth does not come, then higher interest rates make it even more important to make operational improvements.

Richard Jenkins: Knowing how to strike the balance between when to get involved and when to trust management is a core skill for operating teams. They need to have a set of parameters in place to evaluate company performance and ascertain when to take action.

They must also be able to assess talent. C-level executives for mid-market companies are tough to find and it can be difficult to know if you have someone you can rely on to take the company through the journey it needs to go on.

Knowing when to bring in third parties and when to rely on management is important. Operating partners have to determine where there are critical issues and how to best deploy additional resources to address these concerns.

How do current market conditions, including longer hold periods, impact these requirements?

RJ: Competition in private equity has increased significantly, as has the industry’s sophistication, making it more challenging to capitalise on an inefficient market. Private equity must be prepared to improve companies operationally at a fundamental level.

Before this current slowdown, we saw six quarters – starting at the beginning of 2021 – where historic amounts were invested at high multiples, so there is even more pressure on companies to improve operating performance to get a good return. In summary, portfolio companies were purchased at high multiples with significant leverage, and then consumer sentiment changes, supply chain issues, cost inflation and interest rate increases added further pressure and requirements to improve performance. Businesses must think about how they can optimise their resources by being prudent about working capital and prioritising where to spend money to get the best return.

ML: When it comes to longer hold periods, these are not necessarily something private equity firms plan for. In fact, until last year, we were seeing hold periods shortening.

Right now, longer hold periods are a consequence of the market environment, but while funds might need to hold an asset for longer, that does not mean operating teams should delay initiatives. They must be on top of things because eventually markets will open and those that have completed portfolio improvements will be the winners, as good assets always have a market.

We are also getting feedback from our PE clients that skilling up the management team members in portfolio companies is necessary, especially as portfolio companies are being held beyond the normal hold period.

What are the skills that you believe portfolio company management teams will need to develop and how can operating partners support that?

ML: Two of the topics that we think will have a huge impact are ESG and artificial intelligence, which will both require new tools and new skills. Consultants are quick in developing and adopting new tools in their processes and operating partners in private equity need to do the same.

There is also a huge need for situational leadership skills and change management skills, which are not always front of mind when people think of private equity operating partners. Learning how to get the most out of management teams and manage their progression and skills development will be really valuable.

Jeffrey Klein: One challenge the private equity industry faces is that competition in the deal market is starting to ramp up going into 2024. We are seeing the introduction of AI into diligence processes, and we have spent a lot of time building and launching our own tool called A&M Diligence GPT. As AI becomes more commonplace, we are going to see a further acceleration of deal timelines.

While not all operating partners are involved in pre-acquisition activities, they certainly should be. There are going to be those that understand how to use AI and those that are frightened by it, but operating partners will need to be proficient in AI to keep pace.

In the software technology and services space, operating partners have been supporting management teams and portfolio companies in an era of super expansion, where growth at any cost was not only acceptable but the norm. There has been a significant reversal in that trend, and operating partners will instead need to turn their attention to profitability, margin, sustainable growth and managing churn.

Emotional intelligence and communication skills will also be valued when dealing with management teams as they help them shift gears.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing in-house operating teams going into 2024?

JK: What we are starting to see in the software and technology space is more opportunities for distressed deals, especially given the realignment of multiples in the tech services sector. A lot of those companies transacted at software-as-a-service multiples but are actually tech services companies and they have faced a lot of margin compression. Dealing with those distressed opportunities requires a different type of diligence, a different turnaround plan and a different value-creation plan.

Other sectors have experienced more cyclicality, but software has been going in one direction for 15 years. So, management teams have grown up only seeing one thing. It is often senior operating partners who saw the tech bubble burst in the early 2000s and can bring insights to create operational improvement plans. They also need to have the difficult conversations with investors, with the board and with the management team to address the current reality.

RJ: Operating partners are going to have to be upfront in having conversations about what they expect from management teams and their framework for getting involved. A lot of necessary portfolio improvement work was delayed last year due to the prioritisation of liquidity management, which means there is a great deal of work to do.

Operations teams will need to be able to help with all the elements of cost cutting and driving growth. The best operating partners are now moving into quarterback roles and are prioritising getting the right subject matter experts in underneath them.

ML: I think 2024 is the year that all of this comes to a head. Interest rates are unlikely to come down, so firms have to re-baseline their portfolio companies and make tough decisions about who to support and where to put operating resources. We have some clients with 100 operating partners and even they are stretched given the needs of portfolio companies right now. At some point there will be triage to do, and we expect that to occur in 2024.

We are also entering a period where we will need operating partners who can cut costs and hold together liquidity while taking complexity out of businesses just to survive.