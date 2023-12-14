And now, the end (of 2023) is near

As the year draws to a close, the PEI editorial team gathers its top predictions for 2024. Expect to see more AI, semi-liquids and GP stakes as the year pans out.

The end of the year is a time for introspection. As the Private Equity International team sat down for its final editorial meeting of 2023, discussion inevitably turned to the biggest developments of the year, the changes we have witnessed across a rapidly adapting market, and the year ahead. Of all the advancements the market has undergone recently, what should we expect to see in 2024?

Below, PEI’s editorial team rounds up our predictions for the year ahead, ranging from fundraising bright spots in the APAC region to increased demand for co-investment opportunities in North America.

Adam Le, senior editor, EMEA (London)

This year, we’ve noticed more GP stake sales than ever – and the data confirms it. According to Campbell Lutyens, 2023 saw 55 GP stake sales as of mid-December, making it the biggest year so far for such deals (the previous record was set in 2021, with 52). We’ve also seen a rise in demand: at points, it felt like a new GP stakes firm was launching every month. In 2024, as the fallout from this year’s fundraising challenges persist, we expect to see more private markets firms – including some surprising brand names – selling minority stakes to dedicated GP stakes buyers to raise cash, or to simply cash out. And yes, we’ll probably see more majority acquisitions, too.

Alex Lynn, Hong Kong bureau chief (Hong Kong)

It’s no secret that Asia-Pacific fundraising has become immensely challenging this year – more so, perhaps, than any other region. According to PEI data, funds targeting APAC collected just $30 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, on track to finish well below the $85.2 billion raised in 2022 and $126.6 billion in 2021. Given that a significant factor behind this slowdown has been ongoing tensions between China – the region’s largest PE market by far – and the US, it seems unlikely that APAC fundraising statistics will rebound meaningfully in 2024. That said, we expect Japan, Australia and India to remain comparative bright spots for the region.

Carmela Mendoza, senior reporter (London)

I expect more LPs and GPs to expand their use of artificial intelligence in 2024, ranging from automating back-office functions to streamlining deal origination, due diligence and fund monitoring. Next year we’ll also see more GPs hiring in-house AI experts and expanding functions related to the technology. EU policymakers reached a consensus on the AI Act this month – the first ever comprehensive legal framework on artificial intelligence worldwide – and the impact of the bill may well reach beyond European borders. The specifics of how this is implemented will be key, of course, but its arrival signals a sea change in regulating the technology and creating binding rules on transparency, ethics and consumer rights.

Hannah Zhang, Americas correspondent (New York)

In the past year, LPs in North America have been expanding their capacity to strike more direct deals as they seek to reduce fees and exert more control over portfolio construction. Allocators like Alaska Permanent Fund and the Arizona State Retirement System have been considering a more hands-on approach to PE investments, which involves creating direct investment programmes, boosting allocations to co-investments and increasing the size of their PE deal teams. As such, I expect to see more LPs follow suit, and more GPs catering to LPs’ demands for co-investment opportunities in the coming months.

Helen de Beer, editor (London)

Private equity has redoubled its efforts to attract wealthy individuals to the market over the past 18 months. However, we’re still at the start of a very long road to true democratisation: as we reported at the start of the year, many high-net-worth individuals still struggle to name a single leading PE firm. In 2024, as alts firms continue to broaden their educational offerings for HNWIs, this issue will be addressed at scale. I also expect to see the continued rise of semi-liquid offerings as the industry works to create products that suit the specific needs of non-institutional investors.

This is the final Friday Letter for 2023. Have a wonderful break and we look forward to seeing you back the first week of January.