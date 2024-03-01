Share A- A+ 100%

After 2022 proved to be a challenging year for private equity fundraising, many market participants hoped 2023 might be a bit kinder. For the most part, they were left disappointed.

Fundraising fell for the second year in a row, declining 4.6 percent year-on-year to $784.9 billion, according to Private Equity International’s FY 2023 Fundraising Report. The number of final closes held also dropped to its lowest level in six years.

Overallocation to the asset class, caused by the ongoing denominator effect, was a major driver behind this drop: according to PEI’s Investor Report 2023, 48 percent of institutions were overallocated to private equity at the end of 2023.

Luckily, the industry has largely mastered the art of navigating tricky conditions. A long-term investment outlook can work wonders when it comes to overcoming macro challenges; this is something our PEI Awards winners, in particular, will understand.

PEI received almost 13,000 valid votes across more than 70 categories in this year’s awards. Many categories were hotly contested: in some, three firms battled it out in a tightly run race for the top spot that was ultimately decided in the final hours. Others were so hotly contested that a single vote decided the winner and the runner up.

Other categories saw landslides: on more than one occasion, the winning firm secured over 60 percent of the votes in their group.

As part of the PEI Awards, we also name our Game Changer of the Year. In 2023, SEC chairperson Gary Gensler introduced sweeping reforms impacting transparency and preferential treatment across the private markets.

Responses to these reforms have been mixed, to say the least: within days of the SEC’s final vote, six industry trade groups filed a lawsuit to block them. They argued the commission had overstepped its statutory authority with the introduction of the reforms, calling them “flawed from root to branch”.

In December, however, another group of 11 pension funds and three trade associations filed an amicus brief to dismiss the lawsuit, saying they were worried that some critics were trying to prevent the SEC from regulating private markets altogether. There is a great deal of complexity underpinning Gensler’s reforms, and it’s unlikely the industry will become united on them. However, regardless of one’s opinion on them, it’s indisputable that they have changed the game.

Each and every winner in the 2023 PEI Awards has similarly impacted the way private markets function, ranging from upping the stakes when it comes to raising ever-larger funds to offering invaluable advisory services to those on the front line of PE fundraising. In any environment, their accomplishments would be notable; in a time where GPs are having to redouble their efforts to secure LP capital, they are nothing short of extraordinary.

