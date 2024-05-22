APAC GPs warm to continuation funds as buyers navigate pricing risks

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Speaking at the HKVCA's Greater China PE Summit on Monday, Lexington director Niklas Risberg said buyers require discounts and strong GP alignment to get comfortable with the region's higher level of risk.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination