APAC GPs warm to continuation funds as buyers navigate pricing risks

Speaking at the HKVCA's Greater China PE Summit on Monday, Lexington director Niklas Risberg said buyers require discounts and strong GP alignment to get comfortable with the region's higher level of risk.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now