Institution: Virginia Retirement System

Headquarters: Richmond, US

AUM: $97 billion

Virginia Retirement System has confirmed it committed $250 million to Apollo Global Management‘s latest finance fund in April 2022, according to its October Board of Trustees committee meeting.

Apollo European Principal Finance Fund IV is a private equity debt fund that targets the financial services sector in Western Europe. The fund was launched at the end of 2021, following fund III, which closed in 2017 on $4.6 billion.

VRS’s private equity portfolio allocation currently stands at 19 percent – overallocated to a target of 16 percent. The value of the portfolio is $18.4 billion. The pension typically invests in North America or the Asia Pacific region with debt returns, as illustrated below.

