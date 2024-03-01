Ardian on co-investment’s strong dealflow

Despite the ongoing slump in the overall PE market, co-investors are seeing more deals than ever, says Alexandre Motte, head of co-investment at Ardian.

What key trends are you seeing in the co-investment space at the moment?

Although the market for leveraged buyouts – as well as private equity transactions more broadly – is down pretty significantly at the moment, that is not the case in the co-investment space. We are seeing a lot of dealflow, and there are several reasons for that.

GPs are having more difficulty raising money, so they are tending to invite in more co-investment than they have done previously. Whereas in the past they might have been willing to allocate up to 10 percent of a fund to a single deal, today that may be lower, which leaves more room for co-investment. Additionally, with a higher cost of debt comes more space for equity, and therefore more space for co-investment.

On the supply side, there are a lot of co-investors that are cautious and so have reduced activity. For example, some pension funds have reduced their co-investment activity, because it is quite easy to pause and pick up again. This lull in the market means investors like ourselves that remain active are seeing more opportunities – especially as more GPs are inviting LPs to participate, because they are in need of reliable co-investment partners.

Finally, GPs want to take risk off their balance sheets. Because of this, we are doing more co-underwriting, where the GP relies on us from the outset. Eighteen months ago, half our deals were co-underwrites and half were syndications; that has since swung to two-thirds being co-underwrites.

What attracts LPs to the co-investment strategy?

The first thing is we get access to transactions with no fee and no carry, making it very attractive from a financial point of view. Second, it allows us to get to know a GP better, because we can have direct discussions with the deal team, and see how those individuals operate on a day-to-day basis and respond in challenging situations.

Third, co-investment provides the ability to craft a portfolio based on each LP’s own strategy. If the investor is overexposed to certain sectors or geographies, that is harder to correct with direct fund investments – however, it can be dealt with through

co-investment.

What are the drivers from a GP perspective?

For GPs, in addition to the aforementioned advantages, there is an equivalent positive dynamic with the LP. The GP, by offering co-investment, is going to please the LP and thereby strengthen that relationship.

Furthermore, in an environment where it is complicated to raise money, it is a huge incentive for LPs to re-up in a fund if GPs can offer co-investment alongside fundraising. We see this a lot. Offering co-investment is a way to average down the costs for LPs favouring larger investors, because even though all LPs typically pay the same fees and carry to the fund, most sophisticated LPs can get more free co-investment, and so their average costs can be reduced.

What can be done to ensure maximum effectiveness in the GP-LP relationship?

Transparency on both sides is vital. The GP side should be very clear about the opportunities available from the deal, but also the risks, because there are always some negatives to an investment. On the LP side, it is very important to be transparent about the co-investment process, how fast you can move and if there are any upfront issues.

It can be extremely challenging for GPs if an LP works on a deal for one or two months, then asks for more time, and then ultimately decides not to participate. At Ardian, we make it a key priority to be reliable and clear on how long we need to look at a proposal (typically less than a month). When we think we won’t be able to make a fast decision, we prefer to say no versus taking the risk of wasting the GP’s time and generating bad will.

Once the deal is done, we try to position ourselves as a value-add co-investor. We are a large organisation with 19 offices globally, which means we are oftentimes more international than the GP itself. We can provide international door-opening and facilitate links for our partners if they want them. We can also leverage the scale we have as a business to share best practice in lots of areas.

When interest rates started going up, our finance team was able to do a lot of work to come up with interest rate hedging solutions for our direct investment portfolio. Following this, we took this solution to our co-investment partners to make it available to them as well. We never force that – we know we are a minority investor – but we do try to offer additional value where we can.

Where does Ardian currently see the biggest opportunities in this strategy?

A co-investment strategy allows you to build a portfolio that is highly diversified. Typically, an Ardian co-investment fund will have around 50 investments, which helps us diversify by geography and by sector. We can also achieve this at a very reasonable cost because we are not paying fees and carry, which means the cost of our fund is much smaller than the typical majority private equity fund.

When you look at the deals we have declined over the last five years, on average, they delivered returns of 2x – meaning that if we had done every single deal that came to us, we would have generated 2x. This is already good, but because of our ability to choose deals, we have delivered 2.4x over the same period. Overall, our investments are more diversified, cost effective and perform well, as we work alongside some of the best GPs in the world.

Are there any challenges to further growth in 2024?

The challenges for co-investments are the same as the challenges facing the PE market as a whole. The first of those is uncertainty, because nobody really knows what is going to happen next. When you are investing for five years, you never know everything that is going to happen, but right now you cannot even predict what is going to take place over the next 12 months.

The second challenge is that there is still a disconnected view between sellers and buyers on valuations. Sellers still believe that their companies are worth what they were two years ago, and buyers cannot afford to meet those expectations because the cost of debt is so much higher. We see a lot of processes fall apart because of that.

Because we try to be a co-underwriter, we are spending time on deals that ultimately don’t complete because of disagreements on price. That makes it more challenging for us to be effective. There is no shortage of deals to look at – there may be fewer deals taking place, but more of them are being offered to co-investors – so our know-how, based on our 20 years’ experience in co-investments, really helps us know which deals to focus on in the current climate.