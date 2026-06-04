PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Ardian one-third of way to target for buyout flagship following team restructure
The Paris-based firm has so far raised about €1.5bn of its €5bn target for Buyout VIII.
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The Paris-based firm has so far raised about €1.5bn of its €5bn target for Buyout VIII.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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