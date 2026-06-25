PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Ohio Teachers prioritises liquidity as it sets PE pacing for FY 2027
The pension fund has run a $4bn per year deficit and is hoping to remedy the cash drain with its new commitment plan.
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The pension fund has run a $4bn per year deficit and is hoping to remedy the cash drain with its new commitment plan.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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