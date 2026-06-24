PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: In defence of software
In today's edition, Software outcomes are diverging; A Middle Eastern sovereign appears to embrace programmatic sales; State Street says LPs want more private markets exposure.
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In today's edition, Software outcomes are diverging; A Middle Eastern sovereign appears to embrace programmatic sales; State Street says LPs want more private markets exposure.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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