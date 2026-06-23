PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Japan tax overhaul could impact PE’s succession opportunity
M&A transactions may see a short-term boost this year ahead of tax changes in 2027.
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M&A transactions may see a short-term boost this year ahead of tax changes in 2027.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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