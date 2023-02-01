Ariel Alternatives held a final close on its Project Black fund

Ariel Alternatives has announced the closing of its growth equity fund.

Fund: Project Black

Amount raised: $1.45 billion

Target size: $2.5 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close: February 2023

The New York-based private equity investment firm launched Project Black in September 2021. LP’s and co-investors from the consumer retail, energy and infrastructure, health care, and technology sectors, etc invested $1.45 billion to Project Black.

The Fund’s limited partners and co-investors include:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Amgen Inc.

Ballmer Group

Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Nuveen, the asset manager of TIAA

Qatar Investment Authority

Salesforce, Inc.

Synchrony Financial (co-investor)

Truist Financial Corporation (co-investor)

Walmart Inc.

Project Black which invests in growth equity is focused on the North American region.

