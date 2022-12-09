ATRS outlines 2023 Private Equity Pacing plan

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System announced their 2023 appetite for private equity vehicle and further commitments.

Institution: Arkansas Teacher Retirement System

Headquarters: Little Rock, US

AUM: $19.7 billion

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System has confirmed its private equity pacing plan for 2023 as well as $120 million in commitments, according to materials from the pension’s December board of trustees meeting.

The pension plans to invest $350 million into the private equity market next year. The pension will be looking to partner with GPs who manage buyout or growth equity vehicles, and it will also be allocating capital to one distressed debt fund.

At the meeting, the pension discussed and committed $30 million to Alpine Investors IX and an additional $30 million to-up capital to the following Franklin Park managed funds:

These commitments brings the pensions total known commitments to Franklin Park managed funds to over $270 million.

The $19.7 billion US public pension has a 15.5 percent current allocation to private equity, and as illustrated below, it tends to target buyout funds pursuing a variety of sectors.

