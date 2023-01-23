BCFPERS disbands Investment Committee

Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System decided the investment committee was no longer necessary.

Institution: Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Baltimore, US

AUM: $3.01 billion

Baltimore City Fire and Police Employees’ Retirement System’s Board decided to disband its entire investment committee, noting that based on its current composition and utility, the investment committee was no longer necessary.

Baltimore Fire & Police Employees’ Retirement System was created to provide retirement allowances and death benefits for the uniformed officers of the police and fire departments of Baltimore City. The City of Baltimore Retirement System administers both the City of Baltimore Employees’ Retirement System and the City of Baltimore Police and Fire Retirement System.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.