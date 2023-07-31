Behind the AltamarCAM-Permira deal

European buyout firm Permira last week said it had agreed to pick up a 40 percent stake in Spanish fund of funds manager AltamarCAM.

The transaction took place via Permira’s 2021-vintage, $4 billion Growth Opportunities II fund – a vehicle that is geared towards minority-focused growth investments in the technology sector, rather than GP stakes.

Private Equity International caught up with José Luis Molina, managing partner and chief executive at AltamarCAM, to find out more about the rationale behind the transaction, what it means for LPs and the firm’s near-term plans.

How did the deal come about?

Permira came to see us four years ago. And at that time, they really liked what we were doing. They liked our space, our position in the market – in particular, in Spain and Latin America – the inroads we were [making] in the secondaries market, what we were starting to do [in] the separately managed accounts market, and our technology.

They had the Growth Opportunities Fund, which takes minority positions. Then covid came, and we were actually initiating the discussions with our German partners. We decided and told them: “It’s very interesting, it’s flattering, but this is not the time.”

We maintained the dialogue in the last two years. When we initiated the discussions, we were at €6 billion [of AUM], and today we’re at €18 billion. It’s a testament that AltamarCAM became much stronger and that has been recognised by all our LPs. They were incredibly supportive. It’s been demonstrated by the ability to convince German clients to continue to support the existing team plus the new products that we were offering to them.

When Permira came back to us early this year, they were very impressed with all these different avenues – private banking, the technology tools that we have, the power of our returns, [what we have built] in secondaries – and said they’d be happy to back us in our organic growth.

We didn’t want to do a process. And for us, it is very difficult to find a solid partner with such a brand name that is willing to take a non-control position. They have 40 percent, they have four seats out of 10 [in our board] – no path to control. It is an investment in an industry which they think will continue to have positive secular trends, with a management team that it is capable of executing in good times and in bad times.

Our culture is very strong. It’s part of our magic. And when you sell control, it’s way more difficult. [With this deal] Permira will not have any involvement in the day-to-day operations. They will have no position whatsoever in making investments. They’ll have a total Chinese wall.

What is it about this transaction that led Permira to use capital from the Growth Fund?

I don’t want to speak on behalf of Permira, but what they saw, they loved. They would have loved to be able to execute at the corporate level. We’re a partnership and we didn’t want to give up control.

When CVC bought Glendower, it was a control position. And when Carlyle bought AlpInvest, they bought initially 60 percent and then they took the remaining 40 percent. A few years later, Blackstone bought 100 percent of Strategic Partners from Credit Suisse. It is different for us. Claudio [Aguirre, chairman and co-CEO] and I founded this business 20 years ago and we have 30 partners, so we’ve been diluting [our stake] over the years.

Our partnership is very important, our culture is very important and our clients are very important. We did not want to risk any change in control or raise any doubts about our commitment to these things.

In 2012, we invited four passive minority investment partners into Altamar, a consortium of investors from Spain and Chile that took a 37.5 percent stake. What this transaction with Permira has allowed us to do is to exit completely these 11-year-old minority partners and substitute them with Permira.

We’re very well known in our core regions. Everybody knows Permira. For us, it’s beautiful because you get someone that adds value, someone that will open their investor base for us to convince them that our products are great, and [whose] brand will help us internationalise.

We don’t have an ambition to go crazy. We want to grow, but we don’t need to be another huge animal.

It’s very early days, but what can you tell us about potential exit routes that might be pursued?

We have agreed that whatever we do is going to be [done] jointly. Any decision on an initial public offering will also be done jointly.

Permira has a long-term objective, and that could be between four [and] seven years. For us, going public is not an objective, but it could be a nice instrument to continue growing, to continue building relationships with potential new partners. There is no predetermined plan, but having the IPO ability as a guiding light is something that we’ve always embraced.

We could already IPO as the market sees us as an interesting asset. This is something that could be a possibility, but it’s not necessarily the end.

I think we could IPO in Madrid tomorrow. It’s a smaller market, everybody knows us. All our investors would jump into it, but I think you need to do it right. You need to do a serious process. We don’t want to be just a Spanish firm, with 80, 90 percent of our capital coming from Spain. We would only go public at the right time and in the right place. We’ll be flexible and we’ll do the right thing for eventual listed shareholders.

There’s no rush. One of the things that we discussed with Permira is that they are super patient. They don’t need to exit in year three. And we’ve seen that because we are investors in Permira. We see how they can hold on to situations for many years. And that is something that we value.