Big-name firms will dominate fundraising in 2024 – Hamilton Lane report

Larger players are also better positioned to tap capital in the private wealth channel, according to Hamilton Lane's 2024 market overview.

Private markets will see more concentrated growth among big-name firms as fundraising woes continue this year, according to Hamilton Lane’s 2024 Market Overview.

Funds larger than $10 billion accounted for around 20 percent of all funds raised in 2022, the highest level in over a decade, according to the report. Funds smaller than $1 billion, on the other hand, saw their share in the fundraising market decrease from about 55 percent in 2010 to around 20 percent in 2022.

“Investors generally take comfort with firms that have greater resources, more data, more information and more analytics,” Drew Schardt, head of investment strategy and head of direct equity at Hamilton Lane, told Private Equity International. “In a choppier macro [environment] in the past 18 months, it’s a little easier for [LPs] to allocate to the bigger names.”

Mid-market managers have generated similar levels of returns in the past year and are expected to deliver outperformance in the long run. However, the returns seen by larger funds are more consistent and therefore more attractive to investors looking for predictability in a challenging macro condition, Schardt added.

The number of first-time fund launches by new managers reached over 100 in 2023, exceeding the total recorded in the peak fundraising year of 2021. However, the size of debut funds was dwarfed by those of existing managers’ new funds, the report noted.

“New managers are raising the majority of funds at the very smallest end. That’s the part of the market that is shrinking on a relative basis,” according to the report. While many of the new managers are adopting niche strategies to differentiate themselves from their larger peers, their chances for successful fundraising and strong performance are slim, the report added.

Hamilton Lane also expects the private wealth channel to become a battleground for GPs in 2024. Nearly 75 percent of private wealth clients plan to increase their allocation to private markets in 2023-24, according to Hamilton Lane’s latest private wealth survey.

In addition to their stronger chances in fundraising generally, bigger funds are better positioned to tap capital in the private wealth channel because “the barriers to entry are actually quite high and, without scale and brand, it is too hard to play”, the report said.

“Size and scale matters in the [private wealth] market, too,” Schardt told PEI. “You need armies of people to help canvas that landscape of the high-net-worth [individuals]… A lot of the larger names have done a good job being at the leading edge of starting to increase penetration, knowledge and education around these strategies.”

Buyout funds still face significant fundraising challenges despite the advantage they have over their smaller counterparts. In 2022, the average buyout fund fell short of its fundraising target for the first time since 2011. The average fundraising length for the top 30 buyout GPs rose from 0.8 years in 2019 to 1.4 years in 2022, according to the report.