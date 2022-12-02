BII commits $10m to SEAF

Institution: British International Investment

Headquarters: London, UK

AUM: £7.7 billion

Allocation to private equity: 70.13%

British International Investment has committed $10 million to SEAF Caribbean SME Growth Fund, according to a press release from the firm.

The fund is managed by Small Enterprise Assistance Funds (SEAF) and will focus on backing high-growth SMEs to scale their businesses and promote the region’s growth. The fund was launched in October 2019 of .

