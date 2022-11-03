Blackbird’s VC offering hits A$1bn

The Australian investment firm has raised just under $640m for its latest venture capital offering.

Fund name: Blackbird Venture Capital Fund V

Blackbird Venture Capital Fund V Fund size: A$1 billion ($639.8 million)

A$1 billion ($639.8 million) Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close Date of final close: November 2022

Blackbird Ventures has raised a new fund of A$1 billion ($639.8 million) to invest in generational companies born in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Blackbird Venture Capital Fund V, following company philosophy, will invest across every type of technology, from software to space.

Founded in 2012, Blackbird Ventures is a Surry Hills-headquartered private equity firm that specialises in seed to late-stage investments in life sciences, consumer goods, healthcare, technology and education companies across Australia and New Zealand.

The previous fund in the series, Blackbird Venture Capital Fund IV, closed on A$500 million in August 2020, receiving investor commitments from a number of Australian superannuation and sovereign wealth funds such as Hostplus, AustralianSuper, Aware Super and Australia Future Fund.