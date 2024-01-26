Share A- A+ 100%

Uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential election will not impact Blackstone’s transaction activity, according to president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gray.

Speaking on the firm’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call on Thursday, Gray acknowledged there will be intense focus on the election in the months to come. Blackstone’s long-term investment strategy will not stray from its path, he said.

The election is scheduled to take place this year on 5 November.

“We take a long-term approach when we’re investing capital, and we try not to get caught up in just the news of the day,” Gray said. “If you look at our firm over the nearly 40 years since [Blackstone co-founder, chief executive and chairman Stephen Schwarzman] founded it… we’ve been in governments where we’ve had blue, red, purple. And we’ve delivered for our customers in those environments.”

If inflation continues to come down and the US Federal Reserve starts to cut interest rates, Gray added, the outcome of the election will have even less of an impact.

“For us, it’s taking this long-term approach, but also keeping an eye on… areas that are more sensitive politically,” he added. “Overall, if we think it’s a good time to deploy capital, we’re not going to let the election prospects dissuade us.”

Gray noted that some sectors will be more impacted than others as a result of potentially protectionist policies: “Energy transition, infra, what have you.” However, he added, “it’s very possible that one party wins in terms of the presidency [and] another party might win in terms of the House, and so forth”. A divided government would mean that policy changes overall would likely be “more moderate”.

The New York-headquartered alternatives giant raised more capital across its private equity platform in recent months, with some funds faring better than others. The firm’s latest Tac Opps vehicle raised $4 billion in side-car capital, affiliate title Buyouts reported on Thursday, citing sources. This adds to the $5.2 billion secured in the close of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund IV last summer.

Some $885 million of the new money – most of it in separately managed accounts – came in during the fourth quarter, according to details in the firm’s year-end earnings report. The fund’s entire pool now stands within reach of an expected $10 billion of total investable capital.

Blackstone also this month launched Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund, targeted to high-net-worth investors. BXPE, which builds on earlier retail vehicles geared to private credit (BCRED) and private real estate (BREIT), raised an initial $1.3 billion, according to the earnings report.

BXPE’s strategy covers “not just traditional corporate private equity, but tactical opportunities, secondaries, growth, life sciences”, Gray said during the earnings call, “playing to our strengths in this broad platform that we have”.

In addition, Blackstone raised more capital for its ninth corporate private equity fund. The flagship secured $755 million during the fourth quarter, the earnings report said, increasing its haul to more than $17.8 billion.

The new tally is only moderately higher than in the third quarter, confirming an expectation that Blackstone Capital Partners IX may fall short of its predecessor, which closed in 2019 on $26.2 billion. Blackstone projects a final total “in the low-$20 billion range”, Gray said last July.

Overall, the firm received capital inflows totalling $52.7 billion during the fourth quarter and $148.5 billion for the year, according to the earnings report, contributing to assets managed of more than $1 trillion.

– Kirk Falconer contributed to this report

