Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray weighs in on US antitrust guidelines

Buying assets is 'not as big of an issue' as exits, Blackstone's president and COO said on the firm's latest quarterly earnings call.

The US’s updated antitrust guidelines would have a bigger effect on Blackstone’s future realisations than portfolio acquisitions, according to president and COO Jonathan Gray.

“Where it’s more impactful is when we’re looking to exit some of our businesses, and we’re talking to strategics,” Gray said in response to an analyst’s question about the merger guidelines during Blackstone’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

“And there, there’s a real consideration now about what is the likelihood of something getting through. And so that has had an impact on our thinking on [the] relative attractiveness of non-strategic players relative to strategic players.”

With regards to how it affects platform builds and roll-ups, Gray said add-on acquisitions don’t account for a huge portion of the firm’s investments in corporate private equity. He added that roll-ups are also not that relevant to the firm’s other strategies such as secondaries, real estate or private credit.

“In corporate private equity, on the acquisition side, it hasn’t been a major issue.”

The US antitrust enforcement authorities – the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice – on Wednesday published updated draft merger guidelines in an effort to curb dominant companies’ entrenched market concentration.

One notable provision to private equity firms is guideline nine, which states that the antitrust agencies may examine the whole series of acquisitions when an individual transaction is one of multiple acquisitions. Additionally, the agencies “may examine a pattern or strategy of growth through acquisition by examining both the firm’s history and current or future strategic incentive”.

The guidelines note: “Where one or both of the merging parties has engaged in a pattern or strategy of pursuing consolidation through acquisition, the agencies will examine the impact of the cumulative strategy under any of the other guidelines to determine if that strategy may substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly.”

Gray said the FTC announcement was a “codification of the way they’ve been operating the last three years”.

He explained: “They have had this more assertive approach towards mergers. And we’ve been operating in that environment already. For us, we haven’t seen it as large of an impact as one might expect because, oftentimes, we’re not present in a given market. So buying things is not as big of an issue.”

Gray also reassured investors on the call that the firm “feels confident” it will continue to navigate through the marketplace amid heightened scrutiny on PE investments.

The alternatives giant’s total AUM had reached $1 trillion as of end-June. The firm deployed $19.5 billion and made $17.2 billion of exits across strategies over the second quarter. Private equity is Blackstone’s second-largest business, accounting for about 29 percent of total assets, or $295.3 billion. PE-backed acquisitions reached $11 billion over the quarter, and exits stood at $4.1 billion.