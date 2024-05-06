Funds

Blue Owl affirms $13bn target for latest GP stakes fund

Blue Owl also held a first close of about $600m for a new mid-cap GP stakes fund, $500m of which was seed capital provided by partner Lunate, sources told affiliate title Buyouts.

