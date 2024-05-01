GP stakes

Bonaccord Capital Partners on their approach to GP stake investing

Exit events are proving the viability of GP stakes investing, which offers both yield and meaningful potential capital appreciation, says Bradford Pilcher, a partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this