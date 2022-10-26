Bregal closes Sagemount IV

The New York-based investment firm has held a final close for its latest buyout vehicle.

Fund Name: Bregal Sagemount IV

Amount raised: $2.5 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close: October 2022

Predecessor fund: Bregal Sagemount III ($1.5 billion)

Bregal Investments has held a final close for Bregal Sagemount IV on $2.5 billion, the firm confirmed in a recent press release.

The fund has surpassed its predecessor, Bregal Sagemount III, which closed in March 2020 on $1.5 billion. Fund IV follows the same strategy as its previous fund in the series and invests in North America, with a focus on buyout vehicles.

Bregal has raised $5.4 billion in aggregate equity commitments for a succession of four funds (including Bregal Sagemount IV). Investors in Fund IV include Indiana Public Retirement System and Texas Municipal Retirement System among others.