Brighton Park Capital raises $1.8bn

The US investment firm has announced a final close for its second fund.

Fund Name: Brighton Park Capital Fund II

Amount raised: $1.8 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close: November 2022

Predecessor fund: Brighton Park Capital Fund I ($1.1 billion)

Brighton Park Capital has announced a final close for Brighton Park Capital Fund II at $1.8 billion, oversubscribed to its target of $1.5 billion.

The fund has surpassed the amount raised by its predecessor, Brighton Park Capital Fund I, which closed on $1.1 billion in April 2021. Like its predecessor, Fund II will continue the firm’s strategy of investing in growth-stage software, healthcare and TMT. Investors in Fund II include endowments and foundations, family offices, financial institutions and public and corporate pension funds in North America and around the world.