British Patient Capital backs SV Health Investor

The Sheffield-based investor has committed to a biotech focused growth equity fund.

Institution: British Patient Capital

Headquarters: Sheffield, UK

AUM: £3.08 billion ($3.81 billion; €3.52 billion)

British Patient Capital, a subsidiary of British Business Bank, has committed $48.6 million to SV Health Investor‘s latest growth equity fund.

The fund, SV Biotech Crossover Opportunities Fund, will invest in innovative biotech and life sciences companies in Europe, with a heavy focus on the UK market. SV Health Investor will be seeking growth equity returns.

As shown below, British Patient Capital tends to focus its private equity commitments on venture capital and growth equity vehicles globally. Between 2018 and 2021, BPC invested almost £1.3 billion into venture and growth funds.

