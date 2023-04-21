British Patient Capital commits $26.7m

The Sheffield-based investor has committed to Kindred Capital's third fund

Name: British Patient Capital

Headquarters: Sheffield, UK

AUM: £3.08 billion ($3.8 billion; €3.5 billion)

British Patient Capital announced a $26.7 million commitment to Kindred Capital’s third fund, which also recently announced its final close on $130 million.

The fund Kindred Capital III invests into mission-driven, founder-led technology companies at the early venture stage.

British Patient Capital tends to make commitments to private equity funds that use growth equity or venture capital strategies across Europe. This can be seen in the table below, which shows British Patient Capital’s five most recent commitments.

