Buyers and sellers continue to adapt in the fast-changing GP-led secondaries market

Secondaries transaction volume dipped in 2022 following the heady heights of 2021, but last year saw activity rebound to the second highest on record. Adviser estimates put total volume at around the $110 billion mark, with GP-led processes accounting for roughly 45 percent of secondaries transactions.

While sponsor-led secondaries are now a much more familiar part of the private markets toolbox, there are still kinks to iron out as the GP-led market grows and as approaches to these processes evolve.

Shifting supply and demand

A mismatch between GP-led supply and the availability of buyside capital is often cited as one of the main limiting factors to the market’s continued growth. A rising number of GPs sought to move assets into continuation funds in 2023, whether to meet LP liquidity needs, to gather additional capital to extend the value-creation pathways of their trophy assets or as an alternative to narrowing exit options amid an icy M&A and IPO environment. While this has exacerbated the supply/demand imbalance, there are signs that the buyside is beginning to become better capitalised.

Secondaries funds that closed in 2023 hauled in a record-breaking $117.9 billion, up from some $53.3 billion in 2022, according to data from affiliate title Secondaries Investor. Among these was the $22.7 billion Lexington Capital Partners X, the largest ever secondaries fund to close to date.

49% LPs that have either invested or plan to invest in a GP-led secondaries fund Source: Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study

Strategies focused on GP-led transactions continue to gain traction – 49 percent of respondents to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study either have invested or plan to invest in dedicated GP-led funds, compared with 39 percent in the 2023 study. More dedicated funds and new players are increasing the depth of the buyer universe. TPG, for example, expects to close its debut GP-led fund – TPG GP Solutions – this year.

Other GPs and LPs have become buyers in the market. In January, for example, Secondaries Investor reported that tech specialist Accel-KKR was the lead investor in a German continuation fund deal, which is understood to be its first GP-led deal as a buyer. Meanwhile, institutions such as the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association have also been active on the buyside.

“It’s clear that for the GP solutions market to grow, there needs to be an increase in lead buyers that are setting up specific teams,” Darren Schluter, a managing director in the PJT Park Hill private capital solutions group, told Secondaries Investor in January.

The majority of new lead investors will be traditional managers looking to enter the GP-led space, complemented by LPs looking to “opportunistically and meaningfully participate on the buyside”, he added.

Doubling down on alignment

The buyside may be experiencing an uptick in new entrants, but as supply and demand remain off kilter, GP-led secondaries is still very much a buyer’s market. With secondaries investors able to have their pick of deals, alignment becomes ever more important.

One of the most notable trends in the market over the last year has been sponsors investing in their own continuation funds using capital from their flagship funds, Holcombe Green, global head of private capital advisory at Lazard, told Secondaries Investor. Doing so can increase alignment with new and existing investors, while also reducing the need for secondaries capital. “In a time when capital is a little constrained across almost every capital market, that has a de-risking effect for transactions that can be useful,” Green said.

According to PJT’s FY 2023 Secondary Market Insight report, in 18 percent of continuation fund deals last year GPs made new fund commitments alongside rolling 100 percent of their proceeds, while a further 43 percent rolled 100 percent and made incremental commitments.

“In general, the more dollars that a GP is putting at stake, the more confidence the market will have around alignment in the deal,” notes Rajesh Senapati, a managing director at HarbourVest.

It’s not only secondaries investors for whom alignment is important, of course; engaging with existing LPs is also key to a successful transaction. “You have to maintain alignment with your underlying investors,” says David Lippin, a partner and head of investor relations at One Equity Partners. “They are the core of your franchise at the end of the day. A continuation vehicle is a one-off fund, but you want underlying investors to stay with you for the long haul and feel confident in the decisions made by the GP.”

This is particularly vital given the ongoing, albeit narrowing, gulf in attitudes towards GP-leds between sponsors and LPs. According to a recent Capstone Partners survey, around 60 percent of LPs and GPs view GP-led secondaries as a good way to get liquidity, but at the other end of the spectrum almost a quarter of LPs say they are a poor means of obtaining liquidity compared with 3 percent of GPs.

As Andrea Auerbach, a partner and head of global private investments at Cambridge Associates, told affiliate title PE Hub in late 2023: “PE firms continue to view continuation vehicles as an attractive way to hit the reset button on certain assets in their funds.

“LPs are more circumspect and base their participation on the assets selected for inclusion and the vehicles’ terms and alignment – after all, the devil is in the details.”

Embedding ESG

As 2023 came to a close, Summa Equity announced the completion of Summa Circular, a €550 million continuation vehicle for waste management company NG Group, one of the first continuation funds to be classified as Article 9 under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. “We have welcomed frameworks, legislation and classifications that establish common standards for impact, so given how well we know NG’s characteristics it was natural for us to go down the Article 9 route,” COO and head of investor relations Hannah Gunvor Jacobsen tells PEI.

Continuation funds’ green credentials are becoming a more frequently discussed topic in the market, alongside burgeoning interest in impact secondaries. In late 2023, for example, impact firm Blue Earth Capital led a continuation fund transaction involving the transfer of two venture capital assets.

Speaking in a video interview at affiliate title New Private Markets’ Impact Investor Global Summit in London in May, Tom Jorgensen, a managing director at impact specialist North Sky Capital, said: “We are starting to see some mainstream secondaries players take interest in the secondaries market within impact.” He added that many of those opportunities were on the GP-led size where “the transaction sizes are larger and [secondaries firms’] ability to write cheques and focus on specific assets is greater”.