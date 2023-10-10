Share A- A+ 100%

What is the role of cash-based MIPs?

Almost all management incentive plans (MIPs) are designed to align the interests of target company management with those of the private equity fund. While it is common and, for tax purposes, often more desirable for management to hold an equity interest in the private equity structure, cash-based MIPs still have an important role to play.

This is because cash-based MIPs have the virtue of being relatively simple to implement, administer and, if required, collapse. By contrast, because of the tailored nature of the instrument being plumbed into the company’s capital structure, equity-based MIPs require a lot more technical programming, which can be time-consuming and complicated and therefore more expensive to implement.

In this article, we lay out the important economic, technical and tax considerations to be aware of when establishing a cash-based MIP for a private equity backed company.

What is being incentivised?

An MIP commonly represents a type of transaction bonus where management are rewarded for achieving a successful sale of the business at a level that produces an appropriate cash return for the private equity fund.

Some cash-based MIPs are structured as phantom or notional equity, whereby management are offered units that track the value of real shares without ever being a real shareholder. Participants might have the opportunity to cash out their units at the time of a full or partial exit or (for example, in the case of longer-term infrastructure investments) at predetermined intervals through a series of synthetic exits.

Calculating the MIP payment

Calculating an individual’s MIP payment often involves two calculations: the first is the aggregate MIP pool; the second is an individual’s MIP entitlement by reference to the MIP pool.

MIPs often only pay out if a minimum level of sale proceeds is achieved, although of course the payout can be linked to any number of performance return measures. But regardless of how success is to be measured, the underlying principle of gainsharing is the same – management only makes money when the house makes money.

Employer NICs

Any payments made under the MIP to UK tax resident participants will be subject to income tax and employee and employer NICs. The employer NIC liability (currently 13.8 percent) is a tax cost to the business. Other than in certain circumstances relating to employment-related securities, it is illegal to transfer the employer NIC liability to employees. However, it is perfectly legal to express an MIP pool or individual payments as being net of employer NICs; in other words, the employer NIC liability is funded from a notional gross MIP pool.

Care should be taken in the drafting to ensure that similar employer charges outside of the UK are also caught, particularly for international MIPs.

An infinite regress?

It is important to recognise that payments under the MIP are almost always a liability for the target company. When calculating the equity value of the target company, the MIP would be considered a debt-like item on a cash-free/debt-free basis. In effect, the MIP pool would become a shareholder cost reducing the amount of sale proceeds available. This is because debt-like items are normally deducted when arriving at the equity value on a pound for pound basis.

But, if the MIP pool is linked to sale proceeds, and sale proceeds are reduced by the size of the pool, then the calculations become somewhat circular.

To resolve that circularity, it is important to ensure that the MIP pool calculation deems amounts otherwise payable under the MIP as sale proceeds.

Taking things to excess

Participants would usually receive a proportion of the MIP pool based on their predetermined relevant percentage. For example, if a participant’s relevant percentage is 10 percent and the MIP pool is £6 million ($7.3 million; €6.9 million) (net of employer NICs), the participant would receive (gross of tax) £600,000 (£6 million x 10 percent).

But what should happen if a participant leaves the business, resulting in them forfeiting their percentage, or if any amount of the MIP pool is unallocated? Should the unallocated percentage increase the amount available for other participants or should it operate to reduce the aggregate amount paid out under the MIP?

Care needs to be taken to understand the economic implications for the MIP pool if participants cease employment.

Employment considerations

Finally, it is very important to be clear about the circumstances when, and the extent to which, a participant should forfeit their MIP entitlement. Private equity funds instinctively like the idea of operating the MIP on a ‘you leave/you lose’ basis, such that if a participant ceases employment for whatever reason then they would lose their MIP opportunity in full.

Management, on the other hand, might seek to negotiate some form of good/bad leaver treatment to reflect the circumstances in which they depart the business. What is appropriate will depend on a host of factors reflecting the risk/reward profile of the MIP and the fact (unlike real equity) there is usually no downside risk for the participant because there is no upfront acquisition cost.

However, conduct is increasingly non-negotiable, meaning that if the participant is under investigation or the subject of disciplinary proceedings, the MIP administrator should have the right to suspend their MIP entitlement and (subject to the outcome of such investigation or disciplinary proceeding) reduce the entitlement, including reducing to zero where appropriate.

By their very nature, cash-based MIPs elide the boundaries between commercial, legal, tax and fund economics. If the concept of an equity-based MIP is structurally undesirable or complicated to implement, a cash-based MIP can help bridge the gap between convenience and complexity.

Nigel Watson is a partner and Claire Withers is an associate at UK law firm Burges Salmon. Both are in the private equity team.