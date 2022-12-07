Cathay Life approves $50m in commitments

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed two private equity funds.

Institution: Cathay Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$7.10 trillion ($231.62 billion; €221.29 billion)



Cathay Life Insurance has agreed to commit $20 million to Vertex SEA Fund V and $30 million to H.I.G. Middle Market LBO Fund IV.

As shown below, the Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout and venture capital strategies in North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.