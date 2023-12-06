Cathay Life approves $60m commitment

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed a private equity fund.

Institution: Cathay Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$7.53 trillion ($239.06 billion; €221.42 billion)



Cathay Life Insurance has committed $60 million to Resolute Fund VI, managed by The Jordan Company.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout and growth equity strategies in North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

