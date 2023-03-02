Cathay Life approves $80m commitment

Institution: Cathay Life Insurance
Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan
AUM: NT$7.10 trillion ($231.62 billion; €221.29 billion)
Cathay Life Insurance has agreed to commit $80 million to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI.
The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on the buyout and venture capital strategies in North America and Asia-Pacific regions.
