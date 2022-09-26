Cathay Life Insurance approves $80m commitment

The Taiwan based insurance company has committed to a fund managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Institution: Cathay Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$7.04 trillion

Cathay Life Insurance has committed $80 million to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund XII.

As shown below, the NT$7.04 trillion ($221 billion; €227 billion) Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on buyout private equity strategies, focusing on the sectors of technology, media, telecommunications, transport and business services.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.