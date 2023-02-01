CCCERA backs latest private equity funds

The Concord-based public pension has backed three private equity funds.

Name: Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association

Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association HQ: Concord, US

Concord, US AUM: $10.09 billion

$10.09 billion Allocation to private equity: 11.31%

Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association (CCCERA) has committed $250 million to three private equity funds, according to their recent board meeting material.

CCCERA committed $100 million to GTCR Fund XIV and Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI, and $50 million to STG VII-A. The fund, which is targeting companies in North America, is seeking buyouts and growth equity returns.

The key industries targeted by the GTCR Fund XIV private equity fund include health care, financial services and business services. The fund aims to raise $9.25 billion and seeks to invest in 15 to 20 platforms.

GTCR Fund XIII, which closed in 2020, invested into North America across buyout vehicle. Its predecessor fund surpassed a $6.8 billion target and closed on $7.5 billion in November 2020.

The fund Symphony Technology Group VII (STG VII-A), focused on investing in 14 to 16 platforms throughout Europe and North America, aims to raise $3 billion.

STG VI, which closed in 2020, targeted buyout vehicles in North America and Europe. The fund’s predecessor raised more than its $1.5 billion target, closing on $2 billion in November 2021.

A buyout private equity fund, Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI, focused on investments in the US and Europe across various sectors.

The Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X buyout vehicle, which closed in 2021, focused on North America and Europe. The fund’s predecessor closed on $24.4 billion in June 2021 after exceeding a $20 billion target.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.