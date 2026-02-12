CFOs breathe a sigh of relief
In this podcast, PEI Group reporters discuss takeaways from the 2026 Private Funds CFO Forum in New York, including how Washington’s pressure on the industry has eased, and how private funds should seize the moment.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In this podcast, PEI Group reporters discuss takeaways from the 2026 Private Funds CFO Forum in New York, including how Washington’s pressure on the industry has eased, and how private funds should seize the moment.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination