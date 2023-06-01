China’s GenBridge reaches final close on second flagship

Though closing below target, Fund II is likely to be considered something of a success story in China's challenging fundraising environment this year.

Chinese consumer specialist GenBridge Capital has reached a final close on its second flagship fund, Private Equity International understands.

GenBridge Capital Fund II closed on about $400 million in Q2 2023, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Fund II launched in December 2020 with a $600 million target, PEI data shows.

Fund II is smaller than GenBridge Capital Fund I, which closed on $500 million in 2017, according to PEI data. That vehicle pooled commitments from the likes of Singapore’s GIC, Germany’s DEG and The Ford Family Foundation.

GenBridge has approximately $1 billion under management across its two US dollar funds, and about $200 million of dry power to deploy, the source said. The firm has completed one initial public offering this year in Shenzhen.

GenBridge declined to comment on fundraising.

GenBridge was founded in 2016 by Robert Chang and Victor Zhang, who both previously served as investment professionals at Chinese retailer JD Group, per its website. The firm targets growth equity investments in consumer staples that can reach China’s burgeoning digitalised population. Portfolio companies include frozen food retailer Guoquan Shihui and rice distributor, Harvest.

Though closing below target, Fund II is likely to be considered something of a success story in China’s sluggish fundraising environment and may prove to be one of only a small cadre of China-focused funds to close in 2023.

As Stephanie Hui, Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s co-head of Asia-Pacific private investing, noted at HKVCA’s China PE Summit on Tuesday, APAC fundraisers are no longer visiting the US when seeking new capital.

In what is likely to be one of the largest China fund closes this year, Primavera Capital recently collected $4 billion for its fourth private equity flagship, according to Reuters. The Beijing-based firm first launched the China-focused strategy in December 2020 with a $4 billion target, according to PEI data.