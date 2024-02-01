Cinven: Putting decarbonisation targets into practice

This article is sponsored by Cinven

Since acquiring European pet food manufacturer Partner in Pet Food (PPF) in 2018, Cinven has supported the business’s decarbonisation efforts, including its commitment to the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

PPF head of sustainability Márta Zincsenko-Záhorszki and engineering, lean and EHS director Romain Barral join Cinven’s ESG director, Allegra Day, to discuss how decarbonisation goals are set and worked towards in practice, and what’s next on the sustainability agenda for Cinven and PPF.

How would you describe Cinven’s approach to decarbonisation target setting and planning in the portfolio?

Allegra Day: Decarbonisation is a big focus for us. On the target setting side, we had our own firm-level targets approved by the SBTi in September 2023. That was a big step for us and involves a reduction in our operational emissions of 42 percent by 2030, as well as a financed emissions reduction target where we are committed to 50 percent of our portfolio setting validated SBTs by 2027 and 100 percent by 2030.

We have started that work now, having begun preparatory work since 2021. We did a baseline footprinting exercise across the whole portfolio on 2021 data to get a sense of where portfolio companies were at, then we selected some as a pilot to help them with the target-setting process.

That required a huge amount of work and engagement. Six of our portfolio companies have now set science-based targets, including three that we piloted with. Meeting the targets will require substantial effort from the board, operational teams and individuals from across those businesses.

We have a set of criteria with which we prioritise our portfolio companies, based on their time in the Cinven portfolio, ESG maturity and so on. Some still need to measure their Scope 3 emissions, so we support many to do this alongside decarbonisation planning.

We are working with as many companies as we can on their decarbonisation journeys, which involves quarterly emissions reporting to Cinven, setting targets, developing decarbonisation plans, and integrating these into broader business plans and strategies.

How does decarbonisation feed into broader corporate strategies?

AD: It is key for us that target-setting and decarbonisation plans are part of the core business, as well as the overall strategy the management team and the board are pursuing. ESG topics used to be managed off to one side and there is still a legacy of that in some places, but when you are setting targets aligned with 1.5C, that often requires proper change to core business. You need to build awareness and engagement from the C-suite and across the organisation.

As we work through this, we are also finding that embedding sustainability and decarbonisation into value-creation initiatives can help ensure the best results. An energy efficiency play can be a good place to start, for example. Integrating sustainability into those existing initiatives and the corporate strategy more broadly also prevents decarbonisation from being viewed as a separate piece that is divorced from customer demands and operational realities.

How does Cinven collaborate with businesses to achieve decarbonisation goals?

AD: We are doing everything from providing toolkits and resources, to setting out what our expectations are, to running an annual ESG conference that references these topics. We introduce companies to peers so they can compare approaches and learn from others’ experiences.

We also run pilots and help certain companies to find the right support, which can involve introducing advisers to assist with decarbonisation plans or partnering with software providers for companies that want to get their carbon footprint data to a point where it is robust and auditable.

The other element is governance alignment, which means our board members need to be asking the right questions, talking to the CEO about this topic and providing support. We often establish ESG board committees to steer the direction.

What did that collaboration look like from the perspective of PPF? How did PPF’s decarbonisation work start with Cinven?

Márta Zincsenko-Záhorszki: PPF has always been focused on sustainability; that started for us with cost reduction projects where a side effect was a positive impact on the environment. Then in 2020 our new CEO decided to focus much more on this and appointed me at the end of 2021 to lead the effort.

We decided to give much more importance to sustainability and in 2022 we started the journey to creating a clear strategy. We were lucky to have Cinven supporting us in that effort, which started with a materiality assessment to see what areas we needed to focus on, as well as asking the opinion of 700 stakeholders. We created a materiality matrix and then an ESG strategy that we call PETS, which stands for ‘performance, environment, team and society’.

Cinven then asked us to calculate our greenhouse gas emissions and they supported us to set science-based targets. We have committed to decreasing our Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 42 percent by the end of 2030 to a 2021 baseline.

There will always be work going on to get the most accurate numbers we can, because that is a journey that will take time, but we are very glad to have achieved SBTi validation. PPF was the first European private label pet food manufacturer with SBTi-validated emission reduction targets, and we are proud to be at the leading edge of the industry.

How does PPF manage real or perceived trade-offs between costs, capex/opex, value and sustainability?

Romain Barral: From PPF’s point of view, we know there is a real cost to transforming our business to green or to net zero, and we are aligned on that and transparent about it. It is important to understand that cost, but also to understand the significant benefits, which include the competitive advantage we will gain from the brand we will be able to build for the company. Customer and consumer perceptions are strong benefits that outweigh some of the costs associated with this transformation.

Over the last 24 months, we have tackled the low-hanging fruit, being clearer on where we spend on energy and optimising our processes. We spent a lot of time on communication because a big part of saving energy is making people aware of their energy consumption and how they can make a difference. None of that really incurred a cost.

We have invested in experts in the last 24 months to really understand our technology and the capex needed to implement projects that will deliver progress in that area. We need to understand where to invest and how we can best deliver energy and technologies to our facilities.

There is an element of time to this too, because this reduction has to be delivered by 2030, which gives us six years. Right now it is easy to say that it will cost a lot of money but new technologies are being developed rapidly due to high demand for them. That means the costs will likely come down as we get further along this journey.

Where is PPF on its decarbonisation journey, and what are the next steps?

RB: We recently signed a contract with one of the biggest energy suppliers to understand exactly what the cost of our plans will involve, and we have contracted with them to develop a net-zero roadmap. We have two big sites in Europe where we will start and then we will be able to hopefully duplicate that effort to our 10 other sites. They will help us build the roadmap to set out where we need to invest and how we should phase that investment.

That is the next step for us – we have already addressed the low-hanging fruit and now we need to go deeper into the technology and see what we can achieve with other solutions to take this forward.

MZZ: Achieving a 42 percent reduction is a big task – we are moving well on our Scope 1 and 2 emissions and also need to work on Scope 3. We are focusing on that and trying to gather more and more information, and drive initiatives with suppliers, so that will be a priority for 2024. We are also working with our new product development, procurement, packaging and supply chain teams to reduce emissions, as well as trying to ramp up other solutions across the business.

What we have found really useful is the ESG conference of portfolio companies that Allegra referred to. I believe that co-operation within and outside our industry is going to be the key to achieving the disruptive change that is needed here, as none of us can do it alone. It has been great to have access to the whole Cinven portfolio for support.