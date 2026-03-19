Co-investing is having its Trafalgar moment
High-profile pivots away from direct investing aren’t reflective of LPs’ willingness to invest directly.
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High-profile pivots away from direct investing aren’t reflective of LPs’ willingness to invest directly.
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