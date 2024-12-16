CPP Investments promotes trio to senior PE roles as directs head departs
Among the pension giant's appointments is Sam Blaichman to global direct private equity head, replacing Hafiz Lalani in the role.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Among the pension giant's appointments is Sam Blaichman to global direct private equity head, replacing Hafiz Lalani in the role.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination