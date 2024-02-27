CPP Investments' AUM as of 31 December was reported to be C$590.8bn, while net assets increased by C$14.6 bn.

Institution: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Headquarters: Toronto, Canada

AUM: C$590.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 31.81%

CPP Investments’ AUM as of 31 December was reported to be C$590.8 billion ($446 billion; €404 billion) in which net assets increased by C$14.6 billion, according to its recent press release. The public pension fund achieved a 10-year annualised net return of 9.3 percent, while for the quarter the net return was 3.4 percent.

The steady growth for the institution was attributed to gains in public equity, fixed income, credit, private equity, energy and infrastructure assets. John Graham, president and CEO of CPP, mentioned that these investments contributed positively to results, partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange losses due to a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar. Despite good investment returns, the firm announced the closure of its Luxembourg office due in fiscal 2025.

CPP private equity commitments:

Invested €398 million to acquire interests in three funds managed by Hayfin Capital Management. The transaction represents a diversified portfolio of European mid-market, single-company secondary investments, direct co-investments and funds.

Commitment of $175 million to MBK Partners VI, which focuses on control buyout investments in South Korea, Japan and greater China.

Commitment of $240 million to TPG Partners IX, which focuses primarily on healthcare, software and digital media and communications, and $60 million to TPG Healthcare Partners II, which focuses solely on healthcare. The funds target upper mid-market and large growth buyouts in North America and Western Europe.

Commitment of $90 million to acquire ownership interests in a diversified portfolio of 25 private equity funds with investments distributed across Europe, North America and Australia.

A full investment portfolio is illustrated below:

CPP Investments is an investment management organisation that manages in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. The public pension is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan, separate from governments.

