Crescenta opens up PE access to Spanish retail investors

Crescenta, a fintech platform that provides private equity access to individual investors, is set to offer private markets funds to retail and professional investors in Spain.

The Madrid-based tech company launched in June and was given authorisation by the Spanish National Securities Market Commission earlier this month to operate as a management company for collective investment institutions, per a statement.

Regulatory constraints have been a barrier for private markets firms to tap Spain’s retail market, Ramiro Iglesias, Crescenta’s co-founder and co-chief executive, told Private Equity International.

What has changed is the recent implementation of the Crea y Crece (business creation and growth) law, which has lowered the minimum investment amount for retail investors from €100,000 to €10,000. This makes investing in private equity and venture funds more accessible for non-institutional investors, as long as they invest via an authorised advisory firm and their initial investment does not represent more than 10 percent of their financial assets if total assets are less than €500,000.

Iglesias noted that the bulk of the firm’s work over the past 12 to 18 months has been on building out Crescenta’s tech infrastructure, regulatory compliance and product offerings.

Unlike other digital fundraising platforms that offer PE access via feeder funds, which invest directly into the underlying target funds, Crescenta will offer two types of structures. The first is a portfolio or basket of funds that would offer exposure to top-decile PE funds via a single subscription. The second structure is a more concentrated vehicle designed solely for professional investors.

“We’re targeting the affluent retail market with lower tickets, and we believe that it makes more sense to have a concentrated fund of funds portfolio. We do a selection of funds every quarter and launch a fund of funds, so that the investor would have access to, for example, several European buyout funds via single subscription. The aim is to simulate a portfolio that a big family office would have.”

Individual investors hold roughly half of all global wealth estimated at between $275 trillion and $295 trillion, but account for a much smaller share of private capital AUM, according to a report from Bain & Co. As such, managers including Blackstone, KKR and Ares Management have been focused on building out dedicated wealth teams over the last three years.

Digital fundraising companies including Moonfare, Titanbay and Bite Investments have also proliferated, offering access to private markets funds via their end-to-end platforms.

With Crescenta’s platform, investors will have access to an advisory tool and can integrate their bank accounts for a more agile and secure subscription process. The platform also allows investors to centralise the management of their portfolios with features that include cashflow estimates, metrics and graphical visualisation of results, fund news and tax reports, according to a statement.

Crescenta’s digital platform also provides liquidity mechanisms for investors via the secondaries market, which is backed by its anchor investors. Investors in Crescenta include a number of European family offices and venture firms Madrid-based K Fund and New York-headquartered FJ Labs.

Iglesias noted the firm is focused on buyout and growth funds for its debut offerings and plans to roll out private debt, infrastructure and impact funds of funds in the near term. It is also in touch with several blue-chip managers to make their flagship funds available on the platform, he added.

Reception has been positive, Iglesias said, with the platform onboarding more than 500 individual investors since being given approval by Spain’s regulator last week.

Crescenta is set to launch and market its first European Long-term Investment Fund in the coming months. Iglesias noted the firm is also mulling semi-liquid offerings, as well as partnerships with regional banks and other B2B2C players in the future.

“Our main market is Spain… We plan further expansion and consolidation in Southern Europe,” Iglesias said.