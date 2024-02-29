Name: Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund
Headquarters: Chicago, US
AUM: $11.3 billion
Allocation to private equity: 9.1%
Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund has addressed its private equity pacing plan for 2024, according to 27 February meeting materials.
Key points include:
- The private equity portfolio has a target of 5 percent within a range of 3-7 percent
- The allocation increased from 7.8 percent in last year’s study to 8.9 percent as of 30 September 2023
- It plans to commit up to $50 million to new vehicles; direct investment of up to $40 million and fund of funds of up to $10 million.
In 2023, CTPF committed $50 million to PE. The pension system has recently identified five private equity funds to allocate $50 million in add on commitments. These include:
- $10 million to Turning Rock Partners’ Turning Rock Fund III
- $10 million to KKR’s KKR Ascendant Fund
- $10 million to Mesirow’s Mesirow IX fund
- $10 million to New MainStream Capital’s NMS Fund V
- $10 million to Farol Asset Management’s Farol Fund III
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.