The US-based pension fund has increased its private equity allocation from last year.

Name: Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund

Headquarters: Chicago, US

AUM: $11.3 billion

Allocation to private equity: 9.1%

Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund has addressed its private equity pacing plan for 2024, according to 27 February meeting materials.

Key points include:

The private equity portfolio has a target of 5 percent within a range of 3-7 percent

The allocation increased from 7.8 percent in last year’s study to 8.9 percent as of 30 September 2023

It plans to commit up to $50 million to new vehicles; direct investment of up to $40 million and fund of funds of up to $10 million.

In 2023, CTPF committed $50 million to PE. The pension system has recently identified five private equity funds to allocate $50 million in add on commitments. These include:

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.